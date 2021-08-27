Man City to face PSG in Champions League Group A

The losing finalists of the last two Champions League campaigns will go head to head in this season's group stage, after Manchester City were drawn to face Paris Saint-Germain in Group A this morning (Singapore time).

They will be joined by 2019/20 semi-finalists RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

The clash between two of the world's richest clubs could see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off. Messi has joined PSG from Barcelona while reports yesterday suggested that Ronaldo is having talks with City as he seeks an exit from Juventus.

Yesterday's draw also set up other mouth-watering ties, including between Bayern Munich and Barcelona in Group E. The last time they clashed in 2020, Bayern mauled Barca 8-2. Benfica and Dynamo Kiev round off the group.

Manchester United will face their Europa League final conquerors from last season, Villarreal, along with Atalanta and Young Boys in Group F.

Liverpool were drawn in Group B, alongside Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

Reigning European champions Chelsea drew Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo in Group H. Record 13-time European champions Real Madrid are in Group D with Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff Tiraspol.