Man City forward Raheem Sterling wants more minority representation

Man City forward Raheem Sterling has been vocal in the fight against racism.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has called on British football to address a lack of representation for racial minorities in coaching positions and the football hierarchy to advance the fight against racism.

Sterling has backed anti-racism protests in Britain after the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, the United States.

"There are like 500 players in the English Premier League, a third of them are black and we have no representation in the hierarchy... or in the coaching staff," Sterling told the BBC.

"The coaching staff that you see around clubs: there's Steven Gerrard, your Frank Lampards, your Sol Campbells and your Ashley Coles. All had great careers, all played for England.

"They've all respectfully done their coaching badges... and the two who haven't been given the right opportunities are the two black former players."

Change would only be felt when there is a more diverse mix in the hierarchy of English football, the 25-year-old added.

"The change is being able to speak to people in Parliament... clubs across the country, people at the national team, to implement change and give equal chances to not just black coaches but also different ethnicities," the England winger said.

The English Football League, recognising the need to help more Bame (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) candidates land jobs in higher positions, implemented the "Rooney rule" last year.

The policy requires clubs in American football to interview at least one Bame candidate for every major managerial, coaching and executive role.

JOKE

However, former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has labelled the implementation of the ruling as a "joke".

Citing a personal example, Yorke said he had applied for the manager's job at Aston Villa, where he spent nine years as a player, scoring 73 league goals in 231 games.

And, even with the recommendation of United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, Yorke wasn't offered an interview.

"Even to this day, with his help, I still can't get an interview. That is what we are facing today," said Yorke in an interview with beIN Sports.

"I've applied for the Villa job twice now, I get one response from the CEO and it was, 'I need experience'. Where am I going to go and get experience if I'm not being given a chance?"

Yorke echoed Sterling's sentiments that white ex-professionals find it easier to get jobs in management.

"On the other hand, white players given that platform with very little experience, straight into management," he said.

"There is a serious issue here. I'm going to fight this all the way. I'm still very hopeful."