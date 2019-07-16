Man City grounded by admin error ahead of pre-season tour to China

Manchester City have finally been cleared to fly to China for their pre-season tour after two days of frustrating delays.

The treble winners were due to travel to Shanghai last Saturday, ahead of the English Premier League Asia Trophy which starts tomorrow, but their departure was twice put back due to an administrative issue involving travel agent Thomas Cook Sport.

The delays embarrassingly meant City were absent as organisers opened with the exhibition event at a press conference yesterday that was due to feature manager Pep Guardiola and a player.

City were instead belatedly preparing to get their 9,000km journey under way.

A Thomas Cook Sport spokesman said: "Due to an administrative error with third parties, Manchester City's flight with Aeronexus was delayed by two days. We have resolved this issue and the team are due to depart today at 11am (6pm, Singapore time)."

The media conference went ahead with Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo and defender Ryan Bennett fielding questions.

Newcastle United and West Ham United, the other two teams involved, are due to speak to media today.

EPL communications manager David Antill said: "Manchester City have experienced administrative issues with their travel to China, but these are being addressed and they will not affect their participation in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

"We look forward to welcoming them in China very soon."

City will now have little time to acclimatise to the heat and humidity of China, and overcome jet lag, ahead of their opening game against West Ham in Nanjing tomorrow.