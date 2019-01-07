Man City hammer Rotherham 7-0 in FA Cup

Manchester City followed up handing Liverpool their first English Premier League defeat of the season by hammering second-tier Rotherham United 7-0 in the FA Cup third round yesterday.

THIRD ROUND MAN CITY ROTHERHAM 7 0 (Raheem Sterling 12, Phil Foden 43, Semi Ajayi 45+1-og, Gabriel Jesus 52, Riyad Mahrez 73, Nicolas Otamendi 78, Leroy Sane 85)

The win was the first time the Citizens have scored seven goals in an FA Cup tie since a 7-0 win over Reading in 1968.

It was also manager Pep Guardiola's biggest victory since joining City in 2016.

Six different scorers - Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane - got themselves on the scoresheet at the Etihad, alongside an own goal by Semi Ajayi.

Next up for the City are Burton Albion in the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

SELECTED RESULTS