Man City manager Pep Guardiola: Gabriel Jesus can lead City’s attack

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has "no doubts" over Gabriel Jesus' ability to spearhead the attack in the absence of Sergio Aguero, after the Brazilian striker scored in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 2-0 English Premier League win at Burnley.

With Aguero sidelined due to Covid-19, Jesus was handed his second successive league start and the 23-year-old took full advantage, scoring his seventh goal in all competitions to give City an early lead at Turf Moor.

"There are no doubts about Gabriel," Guardiola said.

"We are delighted with him all the time. Strikers need to score goals for their confidence. Of course, we need his goals. He knows that, but his contribution in many ways is fantastic."