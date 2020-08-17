Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne named EPL Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne contributed 20 assists and 13 goals as his side finished second in the recently concluded EPL season.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was named the English Premier League Player of the Season yesterday, becoming just the third Belgian to win the award for the league's top performer.

The 29-year-old set up 20 goals in the 2019-20 campaign, equalling the record for most assists in a Premier League season set by Arsenal striker Thierry Henry in 2002-03.

He also scored a personal-best 13 goals, but was unable to help City retain their top-flight crown, with Pep Guardiola's side finishing 18 points behind champions Liverpool.

De Bruyne beat Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southampton striker Danny Ings, Leicester City's Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope to the award.

"Without a doubt, he's been the standout player this season, and he's one of best players in world football," said former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who is now a Premier League Awards Panel member and BT Sport pundit.

"He sees passes that nobody else can and then delivers them week-in, week-out, as well as scoring some sensational goals."

De Bruyne's former City teammate Vincent Kompany and ex-Chelsea forward Eden Hazard are the two other Belgians who have won the accolade.