Man City to miss Sergio Aguero for longer period due to Covid-19

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero confirmed yesterday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 32-year-old Argentinian had already been self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

"After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for Covid-19," he said on Twitter.

"I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!"

City have been hard hit by the virus, with 11 players and employees testing positive in recent weeks.

"We need Aguero, we miss him. The numbers speak for themselves, the best striker in our history," manager Pep Guardiola said before their 2-0 win over Aston Villa yesterday morning (Singapore time).

In the absence of Aguero, who has missed four games, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Guendogan scored to make it nine successive wins in all competitions for City. They are set to make it 10 in a row on Sunday morning, when they visit fourth-tier Cheltenham in an FA Cup fourth-round match.

"We've lost just two games this season and the most important thing for me is the fact we are back to playing the way we have to play to be contenders," said Guardiola.

Silva's goal angered Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, who was livid that City midfielder Rodri had come back into play from an offside position before taking the ball off Tyrone Mings and feeding Silva.

After the match, the Professional Game Match Officials organisation explained that, by the letter of the law, Rodri had not gained an advantage because Mings played the ball first.