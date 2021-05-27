Man City stronger than before: Captain Fernandinho

Fernandinho says that, before, there was still that stigma of the fact that the team had never made it to the final.

Be warned, Chelsea. Manchester City have never been in better shape, said captain Fernandinho ahead of the Citizens' first Champions League final in history.

The veteran Brazilian midfielder has fired the first salvo ahead of the showpiece against the Blues on Sunday morning (Singapore time), insisting that this City cohort has surpassed the level of previous sides.



Champions League fINAL MAN CITY CHELSEA

"There was still that stigma of the fact that the team had never made it to the final before, that we were an inexperienced team in this competition," the 36-year-old told the club website.

"But I think this season, our team has managed to reach a high standard, both on a technical level and in terms of experience, and several other factors as well.

"Over the course of the season, we've overcome many difficulties, and now we've reached a standard which is perhaps one of the highest this team has ever managed to reach.

"It's a really happy moment, a huge honour, and there's no doubt that it makes you even more motivated."

One key trait that has distinguished this City side from the rest is their ability to stay focused even when things are not going to plan.

City trailed 1-0 at the break in both the second leg of their quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund and first leg of their semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. But, both times, they came back to win 2-1.

The match that gave the team the confidence that they could come from behind to secure victory was their first game of this campaign, when Porto took an early lead at the Etihad Stadium before City rallied to win 3-1.

"It was a really tough game, really challenging," recalled Fernandinho. "But our team figured out a way around this, by playing good football, showing maturity, getting out of a situation that wasn't in our favour.

"I think it ended up creating a path on which we knew that: 'Hold on, if we carry on this way we're in with a chance'.

"We went into the half-time break losing 1-0 (against Dortmund), and at that point there's no doubt things were rushing through our minds.

TURN IT AROUND

"Many things can happen in football, but fortunately, the team had the peace of mind and maturity to do what we had to do, and managed to turn the situation and scoreline around."

One of those players who have displayed a level of maturity that has belied his tender age is Phil Foden, who scored the winners in both legs of the quarter-final against Dortmund.

The English midfielder, who made his Champions League debut at just 17 in 2017, has sealed his spot in the first XI this season with a series of impressive displays.

Foden will be hoping for a belated birthday present this year - he turns 21 tomorrow.

He told the Uefa website: "I'm sure that's got to be the best birthday present if we win.

"Hopefully, if we win, I can celebrate with my family, which will be nice."

Although it will be the biggest game of his young career, Foden said there won't be any special preparations.

"I'm just going to go into the final the same way as any other game: just smiling, and let's see how it goes.

"So, nothing's going to change how I prepare."

A win would also mean a treble for Pep Guardiola's men, who have sealed their third English Premier League title in four seasons and retained the League Cup.