Man City winger Sane determined after Germany World Cup snub

Leroy Sane has thanked Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for helping him overcome his World Cup heartbreak.

The City forward, who was a key member of Guardiola's English Premier League title-winning side last season, was left stunned by Germany coach Joachim Loew's decision to omit him from the squad for the tournament in Russia.

It was a move which backfired for Loew after his side failed to get past the group stages, leaving many to question the wisdom of leaving out a player who scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in a campaign which ended with him being named as the Football Association's Young Player of the Year.

But Sane believes he will have a chance to resurrect his international career under Guardiola's guidance.

"Yes, Pep had a chat with me after it happened," said Sane.

"I was disappointed but, from that moment, I'm just looking forward. I'm just preparing to be ready for the new season. It gives you motivation. It would be a dream to play in the World Cup."

With Sane fresh after a summer break, Guardiola will have the German and new signing Riyad Mahrez ready for the EPL season-opener at Arsenal on Aug 12.

"I'm happy Riyad is here. Every time we played Leicester and he had the ball, I was like 'OK please don't do anything creative'," Sane said.