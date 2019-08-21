Man City won’t romp to EPL title this term, say Owen, McManaman

While Manchester City were unable to gain all three points after a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League on Sunday, football fans were alarmed by how City dominated a top-six rival.

Liverpool have started with two wins out of two against Norwich City and Southampton, but they have not looked convincing, especially defensively.

While some are already worried about the prospect of a repeat of the 2017/18 season, when City finished 19 points ahead of runners-up Manchester United, former Liverpool favourites Michael Owen and Steve McManaman are adamant the Citizens will not stroll to the title this term.

The pair are sure that the Reds will ensure City are kept on their toes like last season, when City pipped Liverpool to the title by a mere point.

Said McManaman, who played for both Liverpool and City: "I think they won't stroll like they did two years ago. I am sure of that.

"Yes, they (City) are the team that are setting all the standards.

"They are still the best team in England. They are the team everyone has to beat.

"But I am expecting Liverpool to challenge. I don't think the others will.

" Yes, Arsenal and Spurs have strengthened and will do well.

"Manchester United no, and Chelsea no.

"Liverpool and City are the two best teams by far, so it will be between them."

Owen, meanwhile, believes that the managers of Liverpool and City are why both teams will be far away from the chasing pack.

"Individually, United have got great players, but I just think Pep (Guardiola) and (Juergen) Klopp are getting the best out of their players and that's probably the difference at the moment.

"With City, there's no sign of them being any weaker.

"In fact, they look as if they're getting slightly stronger all the time.

"There's no question mark about them.

"The question is, can Liverpool do what they did last season?

"If they can, we're going to have an amazing race again." - DEEPANRAJ GANESAN