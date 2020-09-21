Man City’s Guendogan tests positive for Covid-19

Midfielder Ilkay Guendogan (above) becomes the third Manchester City player to contract Covid-19, after winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive earlier this month.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Guendogan has tested positive for Covid-19, the English Premier League club said on Monday (Sept 21), making him the third player in the squad to return a positive test in recent weeks.

City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

“Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” the club said in a statement.

Guendogan is likely to miss three matches for City while he self-isolates, including Monday’s league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Thursday’s League Cup tie against Bournemouth and Sunday’s league game against Leicester City.

Both Mahrez and Laporte returned to training last week, but City manager Pep Guardiola said only the Algerian winger would be available against Wolves – City’s opening game of the season. – REUTERS