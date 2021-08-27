Man City’s Mendy charged with rape

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was charged by the Cheshire Constabulary with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Thursday (Aug 26), with the English Premier League club suspending the Frenchman pending an investigation.

The police added Mendy, 27, has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

“The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021,” Cheshire Constabulary said in a statement.

City said in a statement that they would not be making any further comment as the matter was subject to a legal process.

Mendy, who has played for France 10 times and was part of their 2018 World Cup-winning squad, joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee in the region of £52 million (S$96.7m).

He has won the EPL three times with City although injuries have limited his playing time, with the left-back undergoing knee surgery during the 2018/19 season. – REUTERS