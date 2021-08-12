Football

Man City's Phil Foden ruled out for another three to four weeks

Phil Foden missed the European Championship final due to injury.PHOTO: REUTERS
Aug 12, 2021 05:13 pm

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden will be out of action for three to four weeks more, ruling him out of the start of the English Premier League season, he said on Wednesday (Aug 12).

The 21-year-old England international missed last month’s European Championship final defeat by Italy on penalties and has been absent from City’s pre-season training.

“It (the foot) is still a little bit sore, it’s such a shame to do it just before the Euro final, it was really unfortunate but I’m working hard in the gym,” Foden told Sky Sports. “Hopefully, I can get back as soon as possible.

“I’d say around three to four weeks more. Hopefully, it flies by and I can just get back out on the pitch.”

Champions City kick off the season at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and Foden also looks likely to miss the games at promoted Norwich City and Arsenal.

England have World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland in early September.

City’s first league match after the international break is at Leicester City, who beat them in the Community Shield, on Sept 11. – REUTERS

