Man City's £41m bid for Nathan Ake accepted by Bournemouth

Nathan Ake (left) could be facing off against Manchester United's Anthony Martial again next season.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 30, 2020 08:26 pm

Manchester City have had a £41 million (S$73.1m) bid for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake accepted by the relegated south coast team, the Bournemouth Echo reported on Thursday (July 30).

Bournemouth were relegated from the English Premier League on Sunday and Ake is one of the players who were expected to move in order to continue playing in the top flight.

The 25-year-old Dutch defender was part of Chelsea’s youth system and loaned out to Bournemouth before signing for the Cherries for £20 million in June 2017.

City, who finished runners-up in the EPL, are looking to strengthen the centre of their defence as Pep Guardiola looks to improve his squad for a title challenge next season.

City have also been linked with Valencia winger Ferran Torres with the 20-year-old seen as a potential replacement for Leroy Sane, who joined Bayern Munich earlier this month in a move reported to be worth 45 million euros (S$72.8m) plus add-ons. – AFP

