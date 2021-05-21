Man City’s Ruben Dias gets top player accolade

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias was named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in England yesterday, making him the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989.

The Portugal centre-back, 24, beat Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and City teammate Kevin de Bruyne in the voting, with nine players from the English Premier League winners receiving more than 50 per cent of the total votes cast.