Man City’s Ruben Dias gets top player accolade
Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias was named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in England yesterday, making him the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989.
The Portugal centre-back, 24, beat Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and City teammate Kevin de Bruyne in the voting, with nine players from the English Premier League winners receiving more than 50 per cent of the total votes cast.
Dias signed for City from Benfica for 68 million euros (S$110.6m) in September, and has formed a solid centre-back partnership with John Stones, helping the club to the League Cup and a third EPL title in four seasons. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now