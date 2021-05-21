Football

Man City’s Ruben Dias gets top player accolade

May 21, 2021 06:00 am

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias was named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in England yesterday, making him the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989.

The Portugal centre-back, 24, beat Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and City teammate Kevin de Bruyne in the voting, with nine players from the English Premier League winners receiving more than 50 per cent of the total votes cast.

Dias signed for City from Benfica for 68 million euros (S$110.6m) in September, and has formed a solid centre-back partnership with John Stones, helping the club to the League Cup and a third EPL title in four seasons. - REUTERS

