Man City's Sergio Aguero unavailable due to self-isolation

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be out for up to 10 days as he is still isolating after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, manager Pep Guardiola said yesterday.

The Argentinian did not feature in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against second-tier Birmingham City, which Guardiola's men won 3-0.

"After nine or 10 days he will be back," said Guardiola, ahead of their English Premier League game against Brighton tomorrow morning (Singapore time).