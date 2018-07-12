Man City’s style fits me, says Riyad Mahrez

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez secured his move to Manchester City on Tuesday, with the English Premier League champions paying a reported club-record £60 million (S$108m) for the winger.

It comes seven months after City refused to pay Leicester City's asking price of £80m, having offered £50m plus young winger Patrick Roberts, who was then valued at £15m. This time though, Leicester said they had sold him in a club-record deal. The 27-year-old - a pivotal figure when Leicester stormed to a shock EPL title triumph in 2016 - signed a five-year contract.

"I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola," Mahrez told the Manchester City website.

"Pep is committed to playing attacking football, which is perfect for me. They're redefining the English game and I want to be a part of it. We can be successful over the coming years and I believe my game can develop under Pep's management." - AFP