Man United agree record fee for Maguire

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Leicester City to sign centre-back Harry Maguire with a transfer fee of £80 million (S$133m), reported various British media on Friday (Aug 2).

If the deal – which is subject to a medical – goes through, it will eclipse the £75m that Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk last year, making Maguire the world's most expensive defender.

The England international, 26, is now free to discuss personal terms with United, reported Sky Sports.

His transfer fee could rise to £85m with add-ons, reported the Daily Mail.

The BBC reported that Maguire, who had already pulled out of Leicester's final pre-season friendly against Atalanta on Friday, is expected to complete his medical with United over the weekend.