Man United chief's house attacked

Manchester United have condemned an attack on the home of the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward by a group of hooded individuals appearing to throw red flares over the gate.

A video posted on social media showed the group gathered outside the house in Cheshire chanting threats towards Woodward, who is married with two children.

British media reported that neither the 48-year-old Woodward nor his family were present at the property. Police are investigating the case.