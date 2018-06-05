Man United closing in on Fred, Dalot

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on Brazilian midfielder Fred and Portuguese fullback Diogo Dalot.

Fred, who played in Brazil's 2-0 friendly win over Croatia at Anfield on Sunday, underwent a medical at Carrington after the game, reported The Sun, Daily Express and the Metro.

The 25-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk player, who is valued at £52 million (S$92.8m) , is seen as a replacement for the retired Michael Carrick.

Speaking after the showdown at Anfield, Fred revealed he is unsure as to where he's heading.

"I'm going to talk to the people, meet my friends," he said.

"I still do not know where I'm going.

"I'll still to talk to my agents to find out the reality of it.

"I want to focus only on the national team.

"It's a unique time, the World Cup. We have to try to forget things from (the) outside."

Brazil coach Tite confirmed that talks are ongoing and urged both United and Fred to complete the business as quickly as possible, reported AFP.

"Something like this speculation is inevitable when you're meeting in the summer and players are always thinking of their careers," said Tite after the friendly match with Croatia.

"What we say is, please resolve it as soon as possible so your head is back with us and focused on the national team.

"But if I was the manager of a club team, I would be looking to sign him."

Meanwhile, the British papers reported yesterday that United have agreed a fee of about £19 million with Porto for 19-year-old fullback Dalot, who has a release clause of £17.5m in his contract that can be activated on June 30.

United have opted to pay slightly more than the release clause so as to beat off competition from other clubs for the versatile player, who can play at both right-back and left-back.

Dalot was in London on Sunday, with Manchester Evening News reporting that his Old Trafford move is nearly a done deal and only finer details need to be worked out.

According to former player agent Vincent Rodriguez, Juventus' Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro and Paris Saint-Germain's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti could also be heading to Old Trafford.

Rodriguez, who used to work for super agent Jorge Mendes' GestiFute agency, tweeted: "Manchester United are deep in negotiations and at an advanced stages for Fred, Alex Sandro and Diogo Dalot & conversation with Raiola have begun regarding Verratti."