Man United confirm signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, the English Premier League club announced on Thursday morning (Jan 30, Singapore time).

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes. The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms,” United said in a statement.



The British media reported that the initial fee is £46.6 million (S$82.5m), but that could rise to as much as £68m with add-ons.

The 25-year-old is expected to fly to Manchester for his medical on Thursday.

Sporting appeared to bid goodbye to their skipper with a video post of his highlights on their social media, along with the words, "Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.

"Obrigado Capitao. Para sempre Leao (which means 'Thank you, captain. Forever Lion' in Portuguese)."

Fernandes could feature in United's home EPL game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday morning (Singapore time).