Man United forward Sanchez out for up to two months

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is facing up to an eight-week spell on the sidelines due to a knee ligament injury, according to the physiotherapist of the Chilean national team.

Sanchez injured the medial ligament in his right knee during United's 3-2 English Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday. But he is expected to be fit to represent Chile at the Copa America, which starts on June 14, physio Pedro Onate told Chilean newspaper El Mercurio.

Sanchez could return for United's last two league games against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, but any setback in his rehabilitation would mean he has played his last match this season, Reuters reported.

For BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand, Sanchez may have played his last game for the Red Devils.

The former United defender fears that the 30-year-old will not salvage his career at United, after admitting the club's highest paid player may be a spent force at the highest level of the game, Goal.com reported.

Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has succeeded in inspiring a revival in the form of a host of United players, but not Sanchez.

"There are a lot of miles on the clock," Ferdinand said.

"That's one big thing, he has played a lot of games at the top level. There is no doubting he is a fantastic footballer but, at United, it just doesn't seem to be working at the moment.

"Solskjaer has taken over at United and got some players working, playing. Victor Lindelof looks a different player now. He is first on the teamsheet in that back four now. Paul Pogba, the most influential players in the EPL since Ole went there, barring probably Son Heung Min at Tottenham Hotspur.

"Marcus Rashford looks like the player who everyone believed he could be for United, but Sanchez he hasn't been able to unlock that code yet.

"That said, you can't expect a manager to go in and unlock every code on every player. He's done what he can at the moment, but Sanchez is still searching for that form."

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas also expects Sanchez to leave in the summer, claiming the Chilean had endured a "shocking" time at United.

"It's been a shocker," he told Sky Sports.

"They're running down the clock with Sanchez. He'll be gone in the summer - that's the reality. They'll look at things and say 'what have you done? Not very much', and he gets injured a lot these days.

"Sanchez had the huff with Arsenal over a contract, so what type of mood is he going to be in when he doesn't get a game? I don't think you hang about for that and he will be gone in the summer.

"They can sell him, get some money, get him off the wage bill and they can get somebody else in. It might even be a younger version."