Man United great Denis Law battling dementia

Scottish football legend Denis Law revealed yesterday that he has been diagnosed with "mixed dementia", adding that he wanted to "address the situation" while he was able to.

The 81-year-old's ex-Manchester United teammate Bobby Charlton was also diagnosed with dementia last November.

"The time has come to tackle this head on, excuse the pun," said Law in a statement, adding that he has "mixed dementia", which is Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.

"I recognise how my brain is deteriorating and how my memory evades me when I don't want it to and how this causes me distress in situations that are beyond my control."

Law scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for United (1962-73) and the player nicknamed "The King" ended his career with a second spell at Manchester City.

He also appeared at the 1974 World Cup Finals and remains Scotland's joint-top scorer with 30 goals in 55 appearances.

Law said he would no longer be able to sign shirts or autographs but he hoped to still go and watch his beloved United.