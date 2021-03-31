Man United left-back Luke Shaw regrets pulling out of England squads

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw said he regrets letting down Gareth Southgate in the past by pulling out of England squads, but is determined to make up for lost time.

The 25-year-old made his first England appearance since September 2018 in Sunday's 2-0 win away to Albania in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Shaw, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, withdrew from England squads in October 2018 and in March the following year but on both occasions started for United in their next fixture.

"My biggest regret was just pulling out... Maybe at the time mentally I wasn't right," said Shaw, who has shone under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.