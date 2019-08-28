Man United legend Eric Cantona to get Uefa President's Award

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona is to receive the Uefa President's Award at the Champions League draw in Monaco tomorrow.

The 53-year-old Frenchman, who won five English top-flight titles with Leeds United and Manchester United in the 1990s and two French titles with Marseille, joins an illustrious list of previous recipients who include Johan Cruyff, Alfredo di Stefano and Eusebio.

Cantona is the third United player to receive the award after Bobby Charlton in 2008 and David Beckham last year.

"This award not only recognises his career as a player of the highest calibre, but also honours him for the person he is," said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

"A man who refuses to compromise, who stands up for his values, who speaks his mind and, in particular, puts his heart and his soul into supporting the causes he believes in."