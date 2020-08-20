Man United, Man City to kick off EPL season later

Manchester United and Manchester City will not be required to compete in the opening weekend of the 2020-21 English Premier League campaign following their recent European commitments, the Times reported.

The EPL season is set to begin on Sept 12 and, with teams requiring at least a 30-day break before their first match, City and United will likely play their opening game the following week.

City's season came to an end on Aug 15 with a 3-1 defeat by Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals, while United's season concluded following their Europa League semi-final loss to Sevilla a day later.