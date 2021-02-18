Man United manager Solskjaer: Strikers have not scored enough

Manchester United's strikers have not scored enough goals this season and they must start firing if the club are to find an extra edge in matches, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said yesterday.

United lead the English Premier League with 50 goals in 24 matches, but their front three of Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have scored only 18 combined, while midfielder Bruno Fernandes tops the charts with 14 strikes.

"Our strikers haven't scored as much as we'd like to, that's a good problem. If we can get them firing, we'll have another edge in the games," Solskjaer said ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Europa League last-32 tie against Real Sociedad.