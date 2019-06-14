Man United meet Chelsea in their English Premier League opener

Champions Manchester City will kick off their 2019/20 English Premier League season with an away trip to West Ham United, while Liverpool get the ball rolling with a Saturday morning (Singapore time) home clash against promoted Norwich City.

The fixtures, which were released yesterday, also included a mouth-watering first-round clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur, who finished behind the Blues in fourth last season, are at home to Aston Villa, who returned to the top flight via the play-offs after a three-season absence.

Arsenal travel to Newcastle United while Sheffield United, the other promoted club, start at Bournemouth.

Leicester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley face Southampton, Crystal Palace host Everton and FA Cup runners-up Watford are at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The season starts on Aug 10.

MID-SEASON BREAK

The upcoming top-flight season will be the first to include a brief mid-season break. A set of fixtures will be spread over a two-week period in February, meaning all clubs get a week off.

It will also feature the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system for the first time.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who completed an unprecedented domestic treble last season, have a relatively comfortable start to the new campaign.

But they do face Tottenham, who knocked them out of last season's Champions League in the quarter-finals, at home on the second weekend.

EPL runners-up and European champions Liverpool's first six games feature a home match against Arsenal and an away trip to Chelsea.