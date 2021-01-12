Man United must cement place in top four, says manager Solskjaer

Manchester United have improved this season and must consolidate their position in the English Premier League top four, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said yesterday.

United are second in the table, with 33 points from 16 games, below champions Liverpool on goal difference but with a game in hand.

Solskjaer's side were fifth in the standings at this stage last season with 24 points - 22 adrift of leaders Liverpool.

"We're better off this season than we were at this stage last season," Solskjaer said ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) game at Burnley.

"We've played better football, won more games. We're improving. It is important to establish ourselves in the top four. We have done that only three times since Sir Alex (Ferguson) left (in 2013)."