Man United showing improved mentality: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United's improved mentality is helping them grind out results in tight games this season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after a 2-1 win at Fulham took them back to the top of the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

United went behind early to Ademola Lookman's clinical finish, but responded through Edinson Cavani's fourth away goal of the league campaign. Paul Pogba then sealed all three points with a stunning strike.

"We've done better in tighter games. We've won loads of 1-0s and 2-1s. When you add those up at the end of the season, it means many points," said Solskjaer.

"That was a point we spoke about early on before the season had started, that we needed to stop getting draws and win more games. We've shown great improvement in mentality as well as physical robustness."

It was the second midweek running that Pogba had scored the winner, having also volleyed a decider at Burnley that sent United top for the first time this season.

Much of the praise was reserved for the Frenchman as United have now won eight away games in the league this season, seven having come from behind.

But Pogba insisted that it's not only about him, saying: "Playing on the left or the right, as long as I play, I know I have the confidence of the guys. When I am on the pitch, I just want to win."

Solskjaer, whose side have emulated Sir Alex Ferguson's Treble winners by going 17 away league games undefeated, is happy to be talking about Pogba's contribution on the pitch, rather than fielding questions about reports that the Frenchman wants to leave Old Trafford.

"I am very happy with his performances," said Solskjaer. "I know what he can do. He does everything.

"Now he is putting all the elements together in his performances and it is great to see."

Having fended off questions about his future at the club after a woeful start to the season, Solskjaer is now fielding questions over a title challenge, but he refuses to be drawn on such talk.

"It is always going to be talked about that when you are halfway through and top of the league, but we are not thinking about this, we just have to go one game at a time," he added. "It is such an unpredictable season."