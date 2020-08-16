Man United star Bruno Fernandes says comparisons with Eric Cantona are premature

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has played down comparisons to Eric Cantona after a blistering start to his career at Old Trafford, insisting he needs trophies on his resume before he can begin to reach the Frenchman’s status.

Fernandes has made an instant impact since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January, scoring 11 goals and setting up eight to fire United to a third-place finish in the English Premier League and the Europa League semi-final.

His impact has been likened by former United players to that of Cantona, who joined Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man United from Leeds United midway through the 1992-93 season and helped end their 26-year wait for a league title.

“It’s really good for me to listen to that and to be talked about alongside such names,” Fernandes, 25, told the club’s website on Saturday (Aug 15). “For me, Cantona was an amazing player for the club and I need to do much better to be compared with him.

“I’m really happy for what I have done, but I’m not satisfied like the coach said.”

United face Sevilla in the last four of the Europa League on Monday morning (Singapore time), hoping to get third-time lucky after falling at the semi-final hurdle in the League Cup to Manchester City and in the FA Cup to Chelsea.



“Coming to Manchester is about winning trophies. I will be happy at the end of this season to have one, if we win the Europa League,” the Portuguese midfielder added. – REUTERS