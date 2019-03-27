Man United v Inter, Juve v Spurs in Singapore in July

From left, legends Dwight Yorke, Francesco Toldo, Fabrizio Ravanelli and Teddy Sheringham at an event announcing the 2019 International Champions Cup fixtures in Singapore.

It is confirmed. Manchester United will take on Inter Milan at Singapore's National Stadium on July 20 (Saturday), with Tottenham Hotspur facing Juventus the following day in this year's International Champions Cup (ICC).

The organisers announced the fixtures today (March 27) at an event at the Esplanade Park, where the four sides were represented by respective club legends - Dwight Yorke (Man United), Francesco Toldo (Inter), Teddy Sheringham (Tottenham) and Fabrizio Ravanelli (Juventus).

Banter was the order of the day as the quartet took turns to speak.

Toldo, who kept goal for the Inter team that clinched the Treble of the Serie A, Italian Cup and Champions League in 2010, said: "Inter are like a magnet, you should be amazed by our capacity. We won the Treble. The ICC is a chance to show our new players and new configuration of the team."

To which Ravanelli, whose Juventus side are closing in on their eighth consecutive Serie A title, fired back: "First of all, we don’t rely on memories, we rely on reality."

The former striker, nicknamed the "Silver Feather", then patted Toldo on the back and smiled, raising laughter from the audience.

Not to be outdone, Yorke and Sheringham also joined in the light-hearted exchange.

Sheringham, representing Tottenham, said: "Excuse me, you know we won the tournament last year? We are the current holders, OK?"

Yorke, who played for Man United from 1998 to 2002, then tried to up the ante, saying, "What I'm seeing here is that all these other teams are all vying for second and third and fourth place."

Ticket details for the ICC will be announced later. Tickets will go on sale from April 4, 10am, through outlets such as sportshubtix.