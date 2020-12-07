Man United’s away form shows character, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his team's consistent form away from home, after they maintained their perfect record on the road with a 3-1 English Premier League win at West Ham United yesterday morning (Singapore time).

United have won all five away trips this season, coming from behind to secure victory in each match.

"Of course, you are very, very happy with the away form. The home form is decent, we are becoming more and more consistent, and we are coping better with games like this. When you are 1-0, 2-0 down the boys still believe and that character is important," Solskjaer said.

"Away from home, we have character and belief. Five times on the bounce to come from behind and win is exceptional."

United had been well below their best in the first half of the game, trailing 1-0 at the break before Solskjaer threw on two players he had hoped to rest - Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

"Bruno and Marcus came on and did well," said Solskjaer, whose men must get a point against RB Leipzig to secure a Champions League last-16 spot before hosting Manchester City this weekend.

"First half, we had loads of possession but we didn't go anywhere with the ball. Second half, we stretched them more and ran in behind. The quality was much better, the goals were exceptional."

West Ham manager David Moyes was upset that United's equaliser was not ruled out, arguing that a long high ball down the line from goalkeeper Dean Henderson went out of play before it was collected by Fernandes, who set up Paul Pogba's great strike.

"I thought we played very well tonight. The only reason we got stretched was a poor decision. The ball went over my head on the touchline, there was no-one in a better position to see it than me," said the Scot.

"The ball was out of play, the players' reaction gives the best way to look at it and all our players knew it was out of play as well.