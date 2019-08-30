Man United's eastern European dates in Europa League

Manchester United will have to do a lot of travelling to Eastern Europe after finding themselves in Group L with Kazakhstan side Astana, Serbia’s Partizan Belgrade and Dutch team AZ Alkmaar during the Europa League draw in Monaco on Friday (Aug 30).

Europa League runners-up Arsenal and semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt were drawn together in Group F. They are joined by Bellgian side Standard Liege and Portugal’s Vitoria SC.



Sevilla, who won a hat-trick of titles between 2014 and 2016, were drawn in an easier group with Apoel Nicosia (Cyprus), Qarabag (Azerbaijan) and F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg).



Wolverhampton Wanderers, who went through three rounds of qualifying to reach the group stage, were drawn with Turkish side Besiktas, Portugal’s Braga and Slovakia’s Slovan Bratislava.



Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, who were handed another partial stadium ban on Friday for fans’ racist behaviour, drew Portugal’s Porto, Switzerland’s Young Boys and Dutch side Feyenoord while Scottish rivals Celtic drew Italy’s Lazio, France’s Rennes and Romania’s CFR Cluj.



Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who moved to Real Madrid in the close season, was named the Europa League Player of the Year for the 2018-19 campaign after he led the London side to the final, where he scored twice in the 4-1 win over Arsenal. – REUTERS

Full draw

Group A: Sevilla, Apoel Nicosia, Qarabag, Dudelange

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmo Lugano

Group C: FC Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor

Group D: Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK

Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, CFR Cluj

Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria SC

Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros

Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, St Etienne, Olexandriya

Group J: AS Roma, Borussia Moenchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger

Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bratislava

Group L: Manchester United, Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar

Matches to be played on Sept 19, Oct 3, Oct 24, Nov 7, Nov 28 and Dec 12