Man United's eastern European dates in Europa League
Red Devils drawn with Serbia's Partizan Belgrade, Kazakhstan's Astana and Holland's Alkmaar
Manchester United will have to do a lot of travelling to Eastern Europe after finding themselves in Group L with Kazakhstan side Astana, Serbia’s Partizan Belgrade and Dutch team AZ Alkmaar during the Europa League draw in Monaco on Friday (Aug 30).
Europa League runners-up Arsenal and semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt were drawn together in Group F. They are joined by Bellgian side Standard Liege and Portugal’s Vitoria SC.
Sevilla, who won a hat-trick of titles between 2014 and 2016, were drawn in an easier group with Apoel Nicosia (Cyprus), Qarabag (Azerbaijan) and F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg).
Wolverhampton Wanderers, who went through three rounds of qualifying to reach the group stage, were drawn with Turkish side Besiktas, Portugal’s Braga and Slovakia’s Slovan Bratislava.
Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, who were handed another partial stadium ban on Friday for fans’ racist behaviour, drew Portugal’s Porto, Switzerland’s Young Boys and Dutch side Feyenoord while Scottish rivals Celtic drew Italy’s Lazio, France’s Rennes and Romania’s CFR Cluj.
Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who moved to Real Madrid in the close season, was named the Europa League Player of the Year for the 2018-19 campaign after he led the London side to the final, where he scored twice in the 4-1 win over Arsenal. – REUTERS
Full draw
Group A: Sevilla, Apoel Nicosia, Qarabag, Dudelange
Group B: Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmo Lugano
Group C: FC Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor
Group D: Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK
Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, CFR Cluj
Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria SC
Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers
Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros
Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, St Etienne, Olexandriya
Group J: AS Roma, Borussia Moenchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger
Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bratislava
Group L: Manchester United, Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar
Matches to be played on Sept 19, Oct 3, Oct 24, Nov 7, Nov 28 and Dec 12
