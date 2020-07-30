Man United's Jesse Lingard admits to emotional turmoil on social media

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has opened up about his personal struggles on social media, saying he was "lost as a player and person" during the 2019/20 campaign.

Lingard has lost his regular first-team spot under United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was limited to nine league starts last season.

His goal in the closing stages of a 2-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday was his first English Premier League strike in 18 months.

"This season has been difficult for so many reasons," the 27-year-old said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I lost who I was as a player and person, but I never wanted to give up. I knew who I really was on and off the pitch, and knew that having been there before I could get there again."

In an interview with the Daily Mail last December, Lingard said he took on greater responsibility for his younger siblings after his mother became unwell earlier in the season.