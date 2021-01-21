Man United's rise shows I'm the right man for the job: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said their improvement this season has shown he is the right man for the job and urged his players to maintain the momentum in the English Premier League title race.

Solskjaer has faced heavy criticism during his two years in charge but the Norwegian appears to have turned the club around, guiding them to the top of the table with a 12-game unbeaten run in the league before Leicester City moved above them yesterday.

"Hopefully, I have proved I can help the club going forwards," said Solskjaer before adding that his side, who would return to the top with a win over Fulham this morning, must not take their foot off the pedal.