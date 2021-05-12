Manager Scott Parker gutted as Fulham go down

Fulham manager Scott Parker conceded he was "gutted" as his side were relegated from the English Premier League after a 2-0 home defeat by Burnley yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goals by Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood sent Fulham back to the Championship, after a single top-flight season following their play-off promotion.

"I'm bitterly disappointed, I'm hurt... there's no words that I can really put together, other than I'm gutted that we've not managed to be successful this year," Parker, who declined to comment on his future, told Sky Sports.

Fulham, who have three games left, are stranded in 18th spot on 27 points, 10 behind 17th-placed Southampton, who had a game in hand.

Since a 1-0 upset win over Liverpool in March, the Cottagers have been in free fall, scoring just three goals and picking up a single point in seven games.