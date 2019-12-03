Manchester City are not low on confidence, says Pep Guardiola

Despite a run of just one win in five games across competitions, Manchester City are not low on confidence and it is important to analyse performances not just results, says manager Pep Guardiola.

City drew 2-2 at Newcastle United on Saturday, leaving the English Premier League champions 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

"You have to see how the players run, how far, how they try and the body language. We never give up," Guardiola said.

"The media analyse the results. Of course, it's not good for us. I know it doesn't count, but I have to analyse the performance and it has been good."

City will have a chance to get back to winning ways when they visit Burnley tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

In his press conference yesterday, the 48-year-old Spaniard reiterated his side's appetite for the title fight by enforcing the need to continue the way they did against Newcastle, but to be more clinical.

"We have to believe we can win tomorrow," Guardiola said.

"We have to play quite similar to Saturday at Newcastle. Score the chances we have created and be more solid."

He also defended his preferred centre-back partnership of John Stones and Fernandinho, a midfielder.

"I like Dinho playing in that position a lot and also because I prefer (Ilkay) Guendogan and Rodri in midfield," he said.

Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane are out for the Burnley clash with injury, while Guendogan is suspended, having racked up five yellow cards.

Clarets' manager Sean Dyche is hopeful that Charlie Taylor and Ashley Westwood can return in time for the City game, though Johann Gudmundsson remains sidelined.