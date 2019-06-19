Manchester City closing in on Atletico's Rodri: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly agreed to pay £62.5 million (S$107.7m) to activate the release clause for Atletico Madrid's defensive midfielder Rodri, according to Spanish and British media.

Sky Sports reported that City have already entered contract talks with the 22-year-old Spaniard's representatives.

Rodri has also attracted interest from other clubs such as Bayern Munich and Manchester United, tweeted Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Bayern were deemed a serious contender for his signature, but Rodri is understood to have informed Atletico president Miguel Angel Gil Marin of his preference to join the English treble winners.

The Red Devils were also willing to activate his release clause, but Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Rodri was not keen on a move to Old Trafford, as the Red Devils will be playing in the Europa League next season.

The 1.9m Rodri is seen as a long-term successor to City's 34-year-old Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho, whose absence has sometimes caused problems for Pep Guardiola's side.

Rodri is regarded to be in the same mould as Sergio Busquets, one of Guardiola's trusted lieutenants at Barcelona.

He is noted for his "exceptional defensive positioning" and "good delivery of ball", although he is not yet at Busquets' level, wrote Balague.

City are also closing in on Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo, reported Goal.com.

The 25-year-old Portuguese international, who has been with the Italian side for only one season after joining from Valencia, will cost £44.7 million, excluding add-ons.