Manchester City to give Liverpool a guard of honour

Manchester City will give newly minted English Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Friday morning (Singapore time), said manager Pep Guardiola.

"We are going to do the guard of honour, of course," Guardiola said. "We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it."

The Spaniard, 49, added that he was already looking forward to helping City come back stronger next season.