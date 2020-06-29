Football

Manchester City to give Liverpool a guard of honour

Jun 29, 2020 06:00 am

Manchester City will give newly minted English Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Friday morning (Singapore time), said manager Pep Guardiola.

"We are going to do the guard of honour, of course," Guardiola said. "We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it."

The Spaniard, 49, added that he was already looking forward to helping City come back stronger next season.

"I think we know the reason why we suffered this season and we are going to try to solve it for next season," he said. - REUTERS

Juergen Klopp is a great man, says Liverpool's throw-in guru
Football

Klopp is a great man: Reds' throw-in guru

Related Stories

Juergen Klopp aims to keep Liverpool team together

Solskjaer: Manchester United need to breed winning mentality

Barcelona's inability to protect lead irks Luis Suarez

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football