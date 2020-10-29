Manchester City have a defence to build on, says pundit Rio Ferdinand

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has finally found a reliable backline said former England defender Rio Ferdinand, after they cruised to a 3-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"They were very secure in the way they performed from a defensive point of view," the BT Sport pundit said.

"If you look at City over the last few seasons, they always give you a chance no matter who they have in the team. But tonight they were solid... controlling the game."

Guardiola also praised his defence - comprising Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker - saying they were "good" and that he was "so satisfied for the way we played".

The Spaniard is confident of building on this assured display by finding the consistency after a sluggish start in the English Premier League, where they have eight points from five games.

"When we win it's good but, if we don't, people want to destroy everything," said the 49-year-old Guardiola.

"(But) It's about where we've come from in the last month, with lack of preparation, injuries and Covid-19... the Champions League is in a good place now.

"I'm sure we're going to find that consistency."