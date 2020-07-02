Football

Manchester City have to rebuild: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.REUTERS

Citizens manager also defends decision to sell winger Sane to Bayern

Jul 02, 2020 11:02 pm

Manchester City must rebuild if they are to challenge Liverpool for the English Premier League title next season, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

City’s reign as champions ended after last week’s 2-1 defeat by Chelsea left Liverpool with an insurmountable lead.

Guardiola noted the need to rebuild was one all clubs faced.

He said: “We have to rebuild. It happens at clubs around the world. We have to accept it and take the right decisions to try to maintain the level that we have.

“We have exceptional players but after the season finishes we will reflect... 

“Fernandinho and Sergio (Aguero) have one year left. I don’t know if they will extend or not. Some players have to be replaced, but it’s not a disaster or a bad thing, it’s part of football.”

Football

Guardiola also defended the decision to sell winger Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, saying, “If guys don’t want to stay, they have to leave.

“We are not getting the best of these players if in their mind they are not happy here.” – REUTERS

