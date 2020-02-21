Manchester City set for all-out war against Uefa: Richard Buxton

Manchester City fans display an anti-Uefa banner during their 2-0 win against West Ham United.

They are not so different after all, Manchester City and Uefa.

Both consider themselves purveyors of due process in the face of shadowy entities and underhand tactics. Only one, however, can emerge victorious from this ongoing war of wills.

If European football's governing body expected the decision to impose a two-season Champions League ban on City to be received and accepted in good grace, yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 2-0 win over West Ham United delivered a rude awakening.

Mancunians by nature have never been backward in coming forward over perceived injustices, particularly where the city's blue half is concerned.

The anti-Uefa rhetoric emanating from across the Etihad Stadium in this encounter continued that particular theme.

"We'll see you in court," City fans declared as their team coasted to a routine victory against the Hammers.

A series of homemade signs went further, claiming that their continental counterparts are operating a combination of scams, cartels and a personal mafia.

City's supporters remain somewhat ambivalent towards the Champions League, and for legitimate reason; weak punishments for racism supersede Financial Fair Play-related gripes.

The competition's signature anthem is audibly booed during City's home games, while others refuse to dignify it with their presence and instead vote with their feet.

Failing to progress beyond the semi-final stage has done little to stir the soul of a largely loveless relationship.

Yet, the planned expulsion of the reigning EPL champions has still managed to hit a nerve.

Never in their wildest dreams did they imagine needing to justify their club's presence within Europe's elite in the unfamiliar surroundings of a Swiss courtroom instead of a football pitch.

Uefa's disapproval of English clubs dominating their competitive agenda is well-documented and not exclusive to City.

BITTER PILL

Their prominence in its flagship tournaments, particularly in both of last season's finals, has been a bitter pill for European football's power brokers to swallow.

Loyalties are set to be tested in this fight for righteousness.

Pep Guardiola also finds himself in a battle of head versus heart, where not even his beloved Barcelona are immune from attack.

So fully invested has the Catalan become in the City project that he took a post-match swipe at the club where he had formed a lifelong affinity, after their president Josep Maria Bartomeu publicly applauded the scrutiny of FFP regulations following last week's landmark ruling.

While there may be no love lost between the individuals, Guardiola's bond with the Nou Camp appeared borderline sacrosanct, despite it being almost eight years since he stepped down from its hot seat.

But the old rules no longer apply in a situation where the gloves are now off from all parties.

Next week's Round of 16, first-leg clash with Real Madrid will no longer be framed as another highly anticipated duel between Guardiola and his eternal nemesis.

It would be more of a showdown of two clubs viewed as the current epitome of the footballing establishment and anarchy.

City's fans will again make their voices against Uefa heard at the Bernabeu, if they even see fit to turn up at all.

Blocks of vacant seats in its visitors' section would be a more powerful protest statement than any expletive-laden chants or hastily made banners ever could.

"We fight to the end" continues to be a staple in the Etihad's repertoire of matchday chants.

True to that terrace adage, and at all levels, City will battle tooth and nail with Uefa.