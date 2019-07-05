Manchester City sign Atletico's Rodri in club-record deal

Manchester City smashed their transfer record yesterday with the signing of Spanish international midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid.

The La Liga club announced on Wednesday that City had paid a 70 million euro (S$107m) buyout clause for the 23-year-old. City confirmed on their website that Rodri was a record signing.

The deal eclipsed the £60 million (S$102.3m) they paid Leicester City for Algerian international Riyad Mahrez last July.

Rodri - Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante - follows Angelino, the Spanish left-back who joined from PSV Eindhoven, as manager Pep Guardiola's second signing of the summer.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain told the club website that "Rodri has proven himself to be a hugely talented" and meets "all the attributes we are looking for".