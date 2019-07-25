Manchester City thrash Kitchee 6-1

Neymar will travel on an upcoming tour of China with Paris-Saint Germain, the club said on Tuesday, as the troubled Brazilian superstar's future remains up in the air.

The 27-year-old Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 for 222 million euros (S$337m), has been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona.

PSG will play friendlies against Inter Milan in Macau on Saturday and Sydney in Suzhou on July 30.