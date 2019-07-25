Manchester City thrash Kitchee 6-1
English Premier League champions Manchester City hammered Kitchee 6-1 yesterday, amid political protests in the stands.
Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane scored twice, Raheem Sterling got one and set up two more and teenagers Nabil Touaizi and Iker Pozo were also on the scoresheet as Pep Guardiola's City outclassed the Hong Kong league side, who grabbed a consolation goal through Law Tsz Chun.
One banner unfurled among the 20,926-strong Hong Kong Stadium crowd said: "No China extradition, HK = police state, please save HK!!" - AFP
Neymar included in PSG’s China tour
Neymar will travel on an upcoming tour of China with Paris-Saint Germain, the club said on Tuesday, as the troubled Brazilian superstar's future remains up in the air.
The 27-year-old Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 for 222 million euros (S$337m), has been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona.
PSG will play friendlies against Inter Milan in Macau on Saturday and Sydney in Suzhou on July 30.
Their first competitive match of the season will be against Rennes in Shenzhen on Aug 3 in the Champions Trophy, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Ligue 1 campaign. - AFP
Gianluigi Buffon's penalty heroics hand Juventus win over Inter Milan
Matthijs de Ligt scored an own-goal on his first start before veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon rescued Juventus in a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Inter Milan in Nanjing yesterday.
The 19-year-old defender got off to the worst possible start, directing the ball past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with his knee to give Inter the lead in the 10th minute.
The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Cristiano Ronaldo drawing Juve level with a deflected second-half free-kick. Then the 41-year-old Buffon sprang to the fore when he made three saves in the shoot-out. - AFP
