Manchester City were EPL’s team of the decade: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City were the team of the decade in the English Premier League because no other club had won more trophies, points or scored more goals over the past 10 years, manager Pep Guardiola said yesterday.

City played 381 league games in the past 10 years, collecting 818 points - 71 more than their closest challengers and local rivals Manchester United (747 points from 380 games).

In the process, the Citizens scored 845 goals, 130 more than Chelsea and Liverpool.

City also won 10 trophies - including four league titles - and Guardiola credited the owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group, for investing in the club and transforming them into a competitive team that took on the established elite.

He said: "I think in the last decade, we were the best team in terms of points, in terms of goals, in terms of everything, titles even.

"So, congratulate Manchester City for that.

"When we analyse every single day here... it gives us perspective in what happened in the last 10 seasons.

"Especially when the people from Abu Dhabi took over the club and bought good players, interesting managers.

"Congratulations to all the people working here. They were fighting with huge elephants here in England, big clubs with the biggest history.

"For the past decade we were part of them. That's amazing."