Manchester City’s season not a disappointment: Vincent Kompany

Despite Liverpool holding a 14-point lead and a game in hand over English Premier League champions Manchester City, former Citizens captain Vincent Kompany insists there is "no reason to be disappointed".

Kompany, who left City in the summer to join boyhood club Anderlecht as player-coach, has been sorely missed - particularly with fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte having been absent since last August through injury.

Kompany pointed to his former team's progress in cup competitions as positives.

City won both the League Cup and FA Cup last season and were unlucky to go out of the Champion League on away goals in the quarter-finals.

This campaign, the Citizens have a foot in the League Cup final, having beaten local rivals Manchester United 3-1 in their semi-final, first leg at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola's men are also still alive in the FA Cup, and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 next month.

Kompany, 33, told Sky Sports: "I never say it (the title race) is over with City. It's impossible to say.

"It is not in the hands of Manchester City and that's unfortunate, but there are so many things to look forward to.

"Look at historically how City have been performing in cups and how the Champions League is still a massive target for the club.

"There is no reason to be disappointed about this season, there's still it all to play for...

"When you have a manager of the status of Pep Guardiola, it is a matter of cycles. Players left and players came in, it takes time.

"Even if you had a machine for two years, it's just cycles more than big changes or big signs (as) to why they haven't kept up with Liverpool.

"We just need a new cycle."

After some uncharacteristically inconsistent form, Guardiola's men look like they are on a winning cycle.

They have won their last five matches in all competitions, including yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 6-1 hammering of Aston Villa.

Former Wales and Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage said on the BBC: "In forward areas, they are incredible. We talk about them a lot defensively, they have conceded a late goal here and I think Pep Guardiola will be disappointed they have not kept a clean sheet.

"It looks like they are now putting in those consecutive high performances after a slight dip."

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman added: "At times, you look at the fans - to watch this City team play really is a joy... City really are incredible at times and you can see why they have been winning trophies and competing at the top."