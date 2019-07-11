The Manchester Derby at Etihad to open Women's Super League season

Manchester City and Manchester United will play the opening match of the new Women's Super League season at the Etihad Stadium on Sept 7, the Football Association said yesterday.

Chelsea play Tottenham Hotspur the following day at Stamford Bridge, while defending champions Arsenal host West Ham United at Meadow Park.

"I'm really excited for the fans, the players and everyone involved with the club that we get the chance to play at the home of Chelsea Football Club," Chelsea manager Emma Hayes told the club's website.

Tottenham , who were promoted to the expanded 12-team league along with United, play their first home game against Liverpool at The Hive on Sept 15 and host Arsenal for the North London Derby at Spurs' new stadium on Nov 17.