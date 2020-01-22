Manchester United are on the right track: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his team have made "strides forward" this season, despite their 2-0 defeat by rivals Liverpool in the English Premier League last Sunday.

Runaway league leaders Liverpool moved 30 points clear of fifth-placed United with that result.

EPL MAN UNITED BURNLEY

But Solskjaer was adamant his players showed signs of improvement at Anfield, as they continue to chase a top-four finish.

"We've lost to Liverpool, a team that you all say are fantastic, and we've been in the game until the last kick of the ball," he said ahead of the EPL clash with Burnley at Old Trafford tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"For me, that's strides forward. Of course, we're disappointed losing the game, we don't want to be behind them in the league. But there were signs there that we are on the right track, definitely."

Former club captain Gary Neville said executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward should be held responsible for the club failing to win a league title since 2013, despite spending around £850 million (S$1.5 billion) on players.

Solskjaer said discussing the club's recruitment policy is an unwelcome distraction ahead of the clash with the Clarets.

He said: "For me, now is not the time to speak about recruitment. We're always looking to improve the squad... but now is not the time, Gary, to start this discussion."

Meanwhile, United have been charged by the Football Association with failing to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" against Liverpool. United's players had surrounded and harangued referee Craig Pawson after a foul on David de Gea. - REUTERS

TOMORROW'S OTHER FIXTURES