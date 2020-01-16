Manchester United axe training camp in Middle East

Manchester United have called off a winter training camp in the Middle East due to security concerns over tensions in the region.

United were set to use the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai during the upcoming first-ever winter break for English Premier League clubs.

But United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said those plans have now been shelved in the wake of the United States' killing of Iran's general Qassem Soleimani, which has triggered a tense political mood in the region.